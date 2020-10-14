The Dance Program at Bryn Mawr College is honored to welcome Nia Love, a choreographer, dancer, installation artist, activist, mother, grandmother, warrior and educator, for a commissioned, groundbreaking performance research residency titled Centering Critical Blackness. Love’s work expands and destabilizes conversations on intersectionality, transnationalism, Blackness, and tools of embodied memory at the crossings of text, music, film, theory, and movement practice. In two week-long sessions in November and February of the 2020-2021 academic year, Love will visit dance, education, and visual culture courses as well as activate performance research events for the campus community and the general public.

This residency is presented with major support from the 360° Course Clusters, in collaboration with the Mary Flexner Lectureship, and the Performing Arts Series.

Curators:

Lela Aisha Jones, Assistant Professor of Dance

Sarah Bishop-Stone, Performance Arts Series Coordinator

Centering Critical Blackness (360° Course Cluster) Faculty Members:

Chanelle Wilson, Assistant Professor of Education

Artist Website Presence:

https://www.nia-love.com/