The Dance Program thanks the many team members and partners who are contributing to the Nia Love: Centering Critical Blackness Residency.

The Dance Program offers a rich array of dance experiences for the many and diverse students who choose Bryn Mawr and Haverford Colleges. It welcomes the newcomer as well as supports the continuing progress of trained dancers. Learn more about the program.

360° is an interdisciplinary experience that creates an opportunity to participate in a cluster of multiple courses connecting students and faculty in a single semester (or in some cases across contiguous semesters) to focus on common problems, themes, and experiences for the purposes of research and scholarship. Learn more about the program.

Established in honor of Mary Flexner, a Bryn Mawr graduate of the class of 1895, the Mary Flexner Lectureship has brought some of the world’s best-known humanists to campus. The pioneering Egyptologist James H. Breasted gave the first series of Mary Flexner Lectures in 1928-29, followed in later years by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Arnold Toynbee, Isaiah Berlin, I.A. Richards, Erwin Panofsky, Frank Kermode, Natalie Zemon Davis, Anthony Appiah, Judith Butler, and Bonnie Honig, among others. Learn more about the program.

Since 1984 the Bryn Mawr College Performing Arts Series has presented great artists and performances to Philadelphia-area audiences, creating an environment in which the value of the arts is recognized and celebrated. Providing talks and workshops free to the public to develop arts awareness and literacy, the Bryn Mawr College Performing Arts Series has partnered in recent seasons with such organizations as the Barnes Foundation, Pennsylvania Ballet, Bryn Mawr Film Institute, and FringeArts. The Series has presented performances by such diverse luminaries as Trisha Brown Dance Company, Meredith Monk, John Waters, Jennifer Koh, the Khmer Arts Ensemble of Cambodia, and Urban Bush Women. Learn more about the program.