Calendar of Events

Residency Schedule

FALL: November 12-19, 2020

Thursday November 12, 2020

11:10am-12:30pm

Theory and Practice: Movement-Based Workshop with Nia Love

EDUC B282: Teaching for Revolution – Abolition in Education

1:10-4:00pm

Theory and Practice: Movement-Based Workshop with Nia Love

ARTD B270: Diasporic Bodies, Citizenship, and Dance

6:30-8:30pm, McPherson Auditorium

The Porch: A Studio Dialogue with Nia Love and Fred Moten

In an informal studio environment, Nia Love (360 Course Cluster | Centering Critical Blackness and Performing Arts Series 2020 Commissioned Artist) and Fred Moten (2020 Mary Flexner Lecturer) will co-facilitate an embodied, textual, and theoretical dialogue at the intersections of their expansive work in abolition, fugitivity, and black radical traditions. Described as a “glitch in the matrix” by Nia Love, and in true “shoot the ish” form, these celebrated artists/scholars/critics/theorists will move through interdisciplinary call and response in poetry, movement, and lyricism. This event aims to transport us to a time where folks still sit on porches to bask in the awe of collective brilliance that emerges from dismantling formalities and engaging in blackness uncaptured.

Friday November 13, 2020

1:10-2:30pm, Pem Dance Studio

Theory and Practice: Movement-Based Workshop with Nia Love

ARTD B142: Dance Composition – Process and Presence

Saturday November 14, 2020

Time and Location TBD

One-on-One Movement Sessions with Students for Final Projects Creation

Sunday November 15, 2020

Time and Location TBD

One-on-One Movement Sessions with Students for Final Projects Creation



Tuesday November 17, 2020

1:10-2:30pm, Virtual

Lensed Media and Embodied Memory: A Conversation and Sharing with Nia Love

Matthew Feliz (Visiting Assistant Professor | History of Art) and Lela Aisha Jones (Assistant Professor of Dance) will host a conversation with Nia Love on the scaffolding of her work as it intersects with Visual Culture and Lensed Media.

Attendance is open to Bi-Co College students in the courses Dance Composition: Process and Presence and Performing Identity, Animating Experience: Contemporary Art at the Intersection of Sound, Installation, Video and Film and invited guests.

Thursday November 19, 2020

1:10-4:00pm, Goodhart Music Room

ARTD B270 Diasporic Bodies, Citizenship, and Dance

includes Black at Bryn Mawr Tour

SPRING: February 14 – 21, 2021

Nia Love will lead public performance research in relationship to her work g(1)host: lost at sea which explores embodiment while in the contemporary afterlife of slavery. These events may be live, digital, or hybrid in relationship to COVID-19 guidelines. Directed by Lela Aisha Jones, (BMC Arts Program – Dance Faculty) the work of 360 students will be presented as an opening or separate event to Nia Love’s performance research.