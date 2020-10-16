Bryn Mawr College Dance Program welcomes Nia Love and Fred Moten for “The Porch” Thursday, Nov. 12

The Porch: A Studio Dialogue with Nia Love and Fred Moten

Thursday | Nov. 12, 2020 | 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. | Virtual Event

Free and open to the public. Reserve your space at https://brynmawr.wufoo.com/forms/the-porchstudio-dialogue-w-nia-love-fred-moten/.

For more information, email reservations@brynmawr.edu or call 610-526-5300.

In an informal studio environment, Nia Love (360° Course Cluster | Centering Critical Blackness and Performing Arts Series 2020-2021 Commissioned Artist) and Fred Moten (2020 Mary Flexner Lecturer) will co-facilitate an embodied, textual, and theoretical dialogue at the intersections of their expansive work in abolition, fugitivity, and black radical traditions, moderated by Assistant Professor in Dance Lela Aisha Jones. Described as a “glitch in the matrix” by Nia Love, and in true “shoot the ish” form, these celebrated artists/scholars/critics/theorists will move through interdisciplinary call and response in poetry, movement, and lyricism. This event aims to transport us to a time where folks still sit on multimodal porches to bask in the awe of collective brilliance that emerges from dismantling formalities and engaging in blackness uncaptured.

